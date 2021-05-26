Coconino County, Flagstaff dropping COVID-19 mask mandates

article

Flagstaff, the most populous city in Coconino County in northern Arizona, and the county itself are dropping masking mandates they implemented last June to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy announced May 25 that the city's face-covering proclamation that took effect June 20 would end May 26, and the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to rescind the county’s mandate June 1.

The county’s action affects only unincorporated areas, and any mask mandates imposed by local and tribal governments may still be enforced, the

Deasy cited wide availability of COVID-19 vaccines and declining case numbers.

"We will continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC and our local health departments and urge our residents to do the same," Deasy said in a city statement.

The statement said businesses can still require face coverings and social distancing on private property and that face coverings are still required on public transportation, at the airport and other areas required by federal law.

Arizona on Wednesday reported 656 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 878,338 cases and 17,576 deaths.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic: