Arizona sees 8th coronavirus death as cases surpass 500

PHOENIX (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona has now risen to more than 500 with eight dead, health officials said Thursday.

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed that 508 cases have now been reported. More than half are in Maricopa County. All but two eastern counties — Gila and Greenlee — now have cases.

Meanwhile, Navajo Nation officials announced Wednesday night that cases on the reservation had risen to 69, up from 49. More than 40 were in Navajo County in rural northeastern Arizona.

The tribe reported other cases elsewhere in northeastern Arizona and a dozen in northwestern New Mexico. The tribe has not reported any cases in the portion of the reservation in Utah.

Arizona counties with reported cases are subject to a state order to close bars, indoor gyms and certain other businesses and to allow restaurants to provide only dine-in, takeout and pickup service. The Navajo Nation is also under stay-at-home restrictions.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

