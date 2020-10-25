Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema opposes vote to advance Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination

article

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has spoken out against advancing Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court, citing the judge's "inconsistent views on legal precedent."

In a statement on Oct. 25, Sinema expressed her concern over Barrett's ability to uphold the rule of law.

"I am concerned about Judge Barrett's inconsistent views on legal precedent, and how those inconsistencies impact her obligation to interpret and uphold the rule of law," Sinema said.

The senator said she came to this conclusion after watching the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings, reading her legal opinions and speaking with Barrett.

"It is the duty of all federal judges to consistently apply the Constitution and laws to protect the fundamental rights of all Americans," the senator said.

However, Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections. The final vote was 51-48.

Advertisement

Barrett's confirmation is expected to take place on Monday, Oct. 26.

MORE: Senate votes to advance Supreme Court nominee Barrett, confirmation expected Monday

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP