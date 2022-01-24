Arizona Senate committee hears nearly a dozen bills to change election processes

A flurry of election bills are in the process of being heard in an Arizona Senate committee as the fallout from the 2020 election continues.

More than 10 election alteration bills are on the docket for the Senate’s government committee. They’re wide-ranging and address a number of claims that have not been proven to be true.

Theoretically, if the bills were to eventually become law, ballots would have highly specialized paper, banknote level security measures with holographic foil, invisible ink only seen under ultraviolet light could be on the ballot, ballot images could be available online for public record and all hyper-local mail-in ballot elections used for some cities and towns would be banned.

Those are a few of the bills that went before a Senate committee on Jan. 24.

Many in attendance carried on with myths that have since been disproved, including that the election itself was stolen. A claim that has yet to produce credible evidence.

Many of the claims either spurned on or came from the Senate authorized audit last year that confirmed President Joe Biden won and failed to produce proof of massive, widespread fraud.

Many of the bills passed along party lines – with Republicans advancing them and Democrats voting no.

Another bill before the committee, not election-related, limited the amount of time the governor could enact emergency powers as we’ve seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers remarked at the hearing, "I've heard enough concrete information here to know that we absolutely have a problem."

Democrat Sen. Martin Quezada said, "Saying that the election was stolen, that's great for a campaign speech, but it's not reality, and it's our job as members to focus on reality right here, and the reality is this is solving a problem that doesn't exist."

