Arizona Senate to vote on SB 1797, which would legalize sports betting

If approved by the full senate on April 12, Senate Bill 1797, also known as the fantasy sports bill, would go to the governor's office for his signature.

Gov. Doug Ducey has already signaled his support for the bill.

SB 1797 would legalize online sports betting and authorize 10 licensees to set up sports books at or near stadiums, race tracks, and golf courses.

As a result, people would be able to bet on their favorite teams at their venues. Fans could place bets on the Diamondbacks at Chase Field, or the Suns at the Phoenix Suns arena, for example.

10 more licenses would go to tribes that would allow them to open new casinos or sports books.

The bill would also lead to a renegotiation of the state's compact with tribes.

Most of the state's tribes support the bill.

State Senator Sally Gonzales, a Democrat and member of the Yaqui Tribe, opposes SB 1797, saying in the long run, it will be detrimental to Indian gaming and Indian communities.

"The tribes do want it and they’ve asked our leaders to vote for it, but you know how they’re doing it. With their hands behind their backs. Because they need and want a new compact and the governor is holding this legislation to pass before he signs a new compact with them," she said.

