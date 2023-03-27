Arizona State Fair announces return of concert series; Walker Hayes, Ne-Yo among the performers

article

Officials with the Arizona State Fair say after a three-year hiatus, a popular fair feature will make a return for 2023.

In a statement released on Mar. 24, officials announced that the Coliseum Concert Series will return this year. Officials also announced four acts:

Friday, Oct. 13: Walker Hayes

Friday, Oct. 20: Ne-Yo

Saturday, Oct. 21: Brothers Osborne

Saturday, Oct. 28, Carly Pearce

"The post pandemic music industry forced us to evolve our business model, and in order to bring back headliner talent, every seat is reserved and includes your Fair Admission," read a portion of the statement released by fair officials.

Among the performers, Walker Hayes and Ne-Yo are known for a number of their songs, including "Fancy Like" for Hayes, and "So Sick" for Ne-Yo.

Both Brothers Osborne and Carly Pearce are Country music performers.

A number of high-profile performers have been featured at the Arizona State Fair in recent years. According to information on the Arizona State Fair's website, Pitbull played at the fair in 2018, while Gin Blossoms and Snoop Dogg played in 2017.

Tickets for the concerts, according to fair officials, will go on sale on Mar. 31 at 10:00 a.m., and can only be purchased at the fair's website. Prices for the tickets start at $25, and it includes fair admissions.

For 2023, the Arizona State Fair is set to take place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 29.