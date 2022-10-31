Arizona State Hospital patients detained after 'not allowing staff to leave': police

Three patients at Arizona State Hospital in Phoenix have been taken into custody after they allegedly wouldn't allow staff to leave the facility.

According to Phoenix Police, the incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 when officers responded to the hospital for reports of a fight.

"Three adult male patients were inside the facility not allowing staff to leave," police said.

Once at the hospital near 24th Street and Van Buren, officers detained all three suspects. Police say they will be booked into jail.

The victim staff members suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says during the incident, the patients assaulted the staff members and barricaded themselves. The patients then damaged medical equipment and threatened to use the equipment as weapons.

Phoenix Police say their investigation into what led up to the incident is ongoing.