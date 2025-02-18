Arizona State Rep. Walt Blackman urges action for pediatric cancer research

article

The Brief Rep. Walt Blackman says there is a greater need for more funding and research for pediatric cancer. In a news conference, Blackman honored two children who lost their lives dedicating an effort for increased funding to them. Pediatric cancer is the leading disease related cause of death in U.S. children and only receives 4% of cancer research funds.



State Representative Walt Blackman is raising awareness for two forms of pediatric cancer that he says are severely underfunded and under researched.

In a news conference at the Capitol Rose Garden at the Arizona State House, Blackman highlighted the need for better treatments and more funding to understand pediatric cancer.

What they're saying:

"No parent should have to hear the words ‘your child has cancer,' yet too many families face that heartbreaking reality every day," said Rep. Blackman.

"By raising awareness and pushing for real action, we can give these families hope and work toward the breakthroughs that will save lives."

The backstory:

He also made a proclamation on the House floor in honor of two children, Aaliyah Kathryn Jensen and Axel Rockell Alcantar who lost their lives to cancer.

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma and Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma were the two forms of cancer that claimed the lives of the two children.

READ MORE: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk 2024

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

Why you should care:

In a release, by House Republicans, they say pediatric cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children in the U.S. and only 4% of government-funded cancer research is allocated toward pediatrics.

The American Childhood Cancer Organization says that an estimated 15,780 children aged 19 or younger are diagnosed with cancer every year.

The organization adds that 1 in 285 children in the U.S. will be diagnosed with some form of cancer before their 20th birthday.

What you can do:

There are many ways to support cancer research.

The Cancer Support Community Arizona has programs and support groups for youth cancer patients.

READ MORE: AZ non-profit supports cancer patients through their journey