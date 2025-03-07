Arizona State Senator Eva Burch steps announces resignation
PHOENIX - State Sen. Eva Burch (D-Mesa) announced she is stepping down from her role in government effective March 14.
Who is Eva Burch?:
Burch made headlines last March when she delivered a speech on the senate floor describing her "rough journey" with fertility in an emotional speech in support of abortion rights.
She announced her resignation in a lengthy statement on X:
What's next:
Vacancies in the Arizona State Legislature will be filled by the Board of County Supervisors.
The position must be filled by a member of the same party as the person who vacates the seat.
Burch won her district, LD-9, by 2,811 votes over Republican Robert Scantlebury, according to the Associated Press.
There were 135,333 total votes cast in the LD-9 State Senate race.