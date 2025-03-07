Arizona State Senator Eva Burch steps announces resignation

The Brief State Sen. Eva Burch is stepping down from her elected office effective March 14. Her seat will be filled by a fellow Democrat, once chose by the Board of County Supervisors. Burch was in the headlines last year after making an emotional speech on fertility and abortion rights.



State Sen. Eva Burch (D-Mesa) announced she is stepping down from her role in government effective March 14.

Who is Eva Burch?:

Burch made headlines last March when she delivered a speech on the senate floor describing her "rough journey" with fertility in an emotional speech in support of abortion rights.

She announced her resignation in a lengthy statement on X:

What's next:

Vacancies in the Arizona State Legislature will be filled by the Board of County Supervisors.

The position must be filled by a member of the same party as the person who vacates the seat.

Burch won her district, LD-9, by 2,811 votes over Republican Robert Scantlebury, according to the Associated Press.

There were 135,333 total votes cast in the LD-9 State Senate race.