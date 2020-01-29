Arizona State University bans travel to China amid virus outbreak

article

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona State University has issued a travel restriction to China days after a case of a deadly virus was confirmed in the community near Phoenix.

University President Michael Crow announced Tuesday the ban takes effect immediately for students and employees and will remain effective until the outbreak is contained.

Officials say the ban includes study abroad or other academic visits, but does not apply to personal travel.

Health officials say the infected person does not live in university housing and has been in isolation since returning. Officials say the person had close contact with five people since their return and those people are also being closely monitored.

Online: https://eoss.asu.edu/health/announcements/coronavirus

Advertisement

MORE:

Some ASU students on edge following confirmed case of Coronavirus

How dangerous is coronavirus?

Arizona resident is 5th confirmed case of coronavirus in US