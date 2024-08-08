Arizona State University police chief to step down from post

Arizona State University officials say the college's police chief, Michael Thompson, will step down from his position, effective August 24.

"Thompson has been with ASU Police since 2008 and was promoted to chief in 2014. He previously spent more than 20 years with the Mesa Police Department. The university community appreciates his years of dedicated service to ASU and wishes him well," a portion of ASU's statement reads.

Thompson has been on leave since May, as ASU officials review complaints that were filed against him for alleged actions from April 26 to April 27.

While university officials did not elaborate on the nature of the complaints, pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at the Old Main area of ASU's Tempe campus on April 26. At the time, similar protests were held at other university campuses across the country.

Video posted to social media showed that demonstrations spilled late into the night before authorities decided to break up the gathering on grounds of trespassing and an unauthorized encampment, which they said was a violation of university policy. Nearly 70 arrests were made between 11:00 p.m. on April 26 and 5:00 a.m. on April 27. Protest participants who were still allowed on campus held a news conference on May 2, saying they believe the arrests were an example of police overreach.