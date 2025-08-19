Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley
6
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:14 PM MST until TUE 7:15 PM MST, Cochise County

Arizona State University sets new enrollment records for fall semester

By
Published  August 19, 2025 5:46pm MST
Arizona State University
FOX 10 Phoenix
ASU reports record-breaking fall enrollment

ASU reports record-breaking fall enrollment

The Brief

    • Arizona State University has set new enrollment records for the fall semester, with over 42,000 new on-campus students and 79,000 online students.
    • The university's total student population is now around 194,000 students, including those enrolled in fall, spring, and summer semesters, with new classes focused on artificial intelligence being added.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State University has a large and growing student population, setting new records for enrollment this fall.

By the numbers:

"The message that these numbers are sending is that more and more individuals are choosing ASU over other universities in the state in the nation," said Veronica Sanchez, ASU director of media relations. "That is because they trust that their degree is going to mean something — we're number one for employability."

More than 42,000 new students are expected to attend classes on campus, a 5% increase from last year. Of those students, 9,800 are first-year students from Arizona high schools, which is a 3% increase from last year.

Dig deeper:

"On top of that, 79,000 students are plugged in online, and that is an 8% increase from last year," Sanchez said. "Overall, throughout the year, with some combined enrollment through fall, spring, and summer, you will see a total of 194,000 students studying at ASU."

In addition to the record-breaking enrollment numbers, many new classes have been added both in-person and online, with many focusing on artificial intelligence.

The Source

  • FOX 10's Danielle Miller reported on this story through an interview with Veronica Sanchez, ASU director of media relations.

Arizona State UniversityNewsEducationTempe