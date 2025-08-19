Arizona State University sets new enrollment records for fall semester

The Brief Arizona State University has set new enrollment records for the fall semester, with over 42,000 new on-campus students and 79,000 online students. The university's total student population is now around 194,000 students, including those enrolled in fall, spring, and summer semesters, with new classes focused on artificial intelligence being added.



Arizona State University has a large and growing student population, setting new records for enrollment this fall.

By the numbers:

"The message that these numbers are sending is that more and more individuals are choosing ASU over other universities in the state in the nation," said Veronica Sanchez, ASU director of media relations. "That is because they trust that their degree is going to mean something — we're number one for employability."

More than 42,000 new students are expected to attend classes on campus, a 5% increase from last year. Of those students, 9,800 are first-year students from Arizona high schools, which is a 3% increase from last year.

Dig deeper:

"On top of that, 79,000 students are plugged in online, and that is an 8% increase from last year," Sanchez said. "Overall, throughout the year, with some combined enrollment through fall, spring, and summer, you will see a total of 194,000 students studying at ASU."

In addition to the record-breaking enrollment numbers, many new classes have been added both in-person and online, with many focusing on artificial intelligence.