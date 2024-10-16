Arizona Supreme Court denies effort to keep divorce records of Ruben and Kate Gallego sealed

The Brief After a Yavapai County Court ruled to unseal the divorce records of Ruben and Kate Gallego, an appellate court upheld the ruling on Oct. 10. The appellate court ruling happened one day after Ruben Gallego's debate with Kari Lake. The Arizona Supreme Court upheld the appellate court ruling on Oct. 16. The records are expected to be unsealed on Oct. 17.



The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday said it's not going to block the release of Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce records.

The records are expected to be released on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D) is in the final stretch of his campaign for U.S. Senate against Kari Lake (R).

Featured article

Lake emphasized Gallego's divorce during the one and only debate between the two candidates on Oct. 9.

The day after, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Washington Free Beacon's lawsuit to unseal the divorce papers.

The Gallego's appealed to keep the records private, citing privacy reasons.

Their lawyers argue the records contain information about how they planned to co-parent their son, which could threaten his safety.

In July, a Yavapai County Court ruled the records would be unsealed and the Arizona Court of Appeals upheld that ruling last week.

The Gallego's divorced in 2016, weeks before their son Michael was born.

Ruben remarried in 2021 to his current wife, Sydney.