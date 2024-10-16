Expand / Collapse search

Arizona Supreme Court denies effort to keep divorce records of Ruben and Kate Gallego sealed

By and
Updated  October 16, 2024 9:48pm MST
Ruben Gallego
FOX 10 Phoenix

Gallego divorce records set for release on Thursday

The Arizona Supreme Court won't block release of the Gallegos' divorce records amid an appeal on grounds of privacy and safety concerns for their son.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday said it's not going to block the release of Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce records.

The records are expected to be released on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D) is in the final stretch of his campaign for U.S. Senate against Kari Lake (R).

Featured

Lake blames Gallego for border woes, he vows to protect abortion rights in Arizona Senate debate
article

Lake blames Gallego for border woes, he vows to protect abortion rights in Arizona Senate debate

Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake repeatedly reminded viewers Wednesday of her three-decade career on Arizona television, looking to harness the intimate connection she built with voters and overcome Democrat Ruben Gallego’s portrayal of her as a liar in the only debate of the closely watched race.

Lake emphasized Gallego's divorce during the one and only debate between the two candidates on Oct. 9.

The day after, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Washington Free Beacon's lawsuit to unseal the divorce papers. 

The Gallego's appealed to keep the records private, citing privacy reasons. 

Their lawyers argue the records contain information about how they planned to co-parent their son, which could threaten his safety. 

Kari Lake, Ruben Gallego face off in debate

FOX 10's Kenzie Beach and Lindsey Ragas are breaking down Wednesday's debate between Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego and Republican Kari Lake. They're battling it out for a seat in the U.S. Senate to represent Arizona.

In July, a Yavapai County Court ruled the records would be unsealed and the Arizona Court of Appeals upheld that ruling last week.

The Gallego's divorced in 2016, weeks before their son Michael was born.

Ruben remarried in 2021 to his current wife, Sydney.