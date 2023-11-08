Arizona tavern continues holiday tradition of giving back to the community

Every holiday season, a local tavern gives back to our community.

Every year, McKenzie’s Midtown Tavern raffles off a pretty cool custom bike, and the money raised in 2023 will help families who have sacrificed everything.

The Christmas lights are up all year round and inside McKenzies Midtown Tavern, spirits are always high.

Hanging among the neon beer signs and license plates is a custom bike that will help benefit a serious cause.

"We've got a lot of people here that want to support the causes that we get behind," Tavern Owner Ryan McKenzie said.

Every year during the holiday season, the North Central Phoenix Neighborhood bar picks a charity.

This year, money spent on raffle tickets to win the bike will be going to Folds of Honor Arizona.

"They give everything, they give their life and fight for us, there’s nothing else we can do but support them," McKenzie said.

McKenzie heard about the non-profit from customer and board member Patrick Paul.

"We raise money to support educational scholarships for the spouses and families of military service people and first responders," Paul said.

The 501c3’s motto is honor their sacrifice and educate their legacy.

"We think it’s the one unifying position that all Americans have, and that is that if you protect our freedom and our families, then we owe you our unwavering support," Paul said.

One raffle ticket costs $5. Five tickets for $20 or 30 tickets for $100.

Paul says the local chapter began in 2015 and the money made for the bike raffle will go directly into the scholarship fund.

"We've raised 3 million dollars and provided 500 scholarships locally," Paul said. "Last year alone we raised 700 thousand and looking to do the same in 2023.

"If this is what we can do to help them out in our little way, then we’re going to do it," McKenzie said.

Today was the first day raffle tickets went on sale at the Tavern on 7th Street.

You can get them anytime McKenzie’s is open. The drawing will happen on January 1st.

Folds of Honor Arizona

https://arizona.foldsofhonor.org/

McKenzie’s Midtown Tavern

https://www.mckenziesmidtown.com/