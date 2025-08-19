Expand / Collapse search
Arizona teachers see positive changes with new classroom cell phone ban

By
Published  August 19, 2025 5:46pm MST
Education
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Brief

    • A new law banning cell phones in Arizona classrooms is being praised by educators for increasing student focus and engagement.
    • The ban has also led to a significant drop in behavioral issues, including a 70% decrease in suspensions in one school district.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Teachers across Arizona are noticing significant changes in the classroom this school year, thanks to a new statewide ban on cell phones.

What we know:

In April, Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill that limits cell phones in classrooms. In the first few weeks of the school year, educators are reporting a "night and day" difference in student focus and engagement.

"I’ve never had so many kids locked in and doing their work, doing their assignments. It was the phones!" one teacher said on TikTok. The sentiment has been echoed by many teachers across the Valley.

Dr. Robert Pappalardo, superintendent of the Apache Junction Unified School District, says the change is tangible.

He noted a renewed energy for learning at the high school, where "teachers can teach. The kids are present, they talk to each other, there’s great debates in class."

Dig deeper:

The ban has also led to a drop in behavioral issues.

According to Pappalardo, suspensions at the junior high school for issues like fighting and bullying, often linked to cell phones, have dropped by 70% compared to the 2023-24 school year.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne called the change necessary, noting that statewide feedback has been positive.

"You can imagine trying to teach a class when kids are scrolling on their cell phones. It’s ridiculous," Horne said. "One teacher wrote to me that students are paying far more attention to their lessons. They’re learning more. That’s what this is all about."

With about five weeks of school in session, educators are hopeful that the shift is a lasting change in classroom culture.

The Source

  • FOX 10's Lauren Clark reported on this story through an interview with Robert Pappalardo, superintendent of the Apache Junction School District and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne.

