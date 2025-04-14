Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs classroom phone ban bill

The Brief Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has signed House Bill 2484 into law. The new law requires public school districts and charter schools to adopt policies that limit student access to cell phones, with certain exceptions. The law will take effect later 90 days after this year's legislative session concludes.



Among the bills that were signed into law by Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs on April 14 is one that will ban cell phones in the classroom.

What we know:

The bill, known as HB 2484, will require public school districts and charter schools to adopt policies that limit student access to cell phones.

The new law includes exceptions for emergencies, medical conditions, and teacher-directed academic use.

What The Bill's Sponsor Said:

State Rep. Beverly Pingerelli (R-District 28), sponsored the bill.

"Education requires attention, and attention is exactly what today's students are being robbed of by addictive devices and endless scrolling," said State Rep. Pingerelli.

Parents react to new law

The new law has drawn both praise and criticism from parents.

What they're saying:

"I honestly think that, you know, kids should turn in their phones and pick them up at the end of the day, because they honestly don't need their phones," said parent Felecia Hathcock. "If their parents need to get a hold of them, they can call the school."

"Nowadays, kids just graduate school and not want to do anything," said parent Oscar Perez. "To me, I think it's a good idea to take phones away so they could be really active in school and actually learn something."

"When they get a little more mature and understand the responsibility of having a phone, then that's the parents' option to give it to the kids and let them bring it to school," said grandparent Peter Camacho.

"I think it's safe to have a phone for safety reasons for the children," said grandparent Maria Rodriguez.

Once again, it should be noted that the new law includes exceptions for emergencies, medical conditions, and teacher-directed academic use.

Some school districts already have bans in place

Big picture view:

It should also be noted that some Arizona school districts and charter schools already implement a phone policy.

Officials with the Phoenix Elementary School District said they follow "away for the day" guidelines, where students have to turn their phones off once they get to campus.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Union High School District officials say they are reviewing it, and will follow state law.

What's next:

HB 2484 will take effect 90 days after this year's legislative session concludes.