Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Arizona to invest in manufacturing worker training programs in rural areas

Published 
Jobs & Unemployment
Associated Press

PHOENIX - Arizona is partnering with the manufacturing industry and local colleges to train potential workers in rural areas of the state.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Friday the formation of two "manufacturing workforce accelerators" in Yuma and Kingman.

"The Yuma accelerator will offer workforce training in electrical technology, advanced manufacturing, broadband fiber optics, and solar installation in support of the region's aerospace and defense industries," said Hobbs.

The Democratic governor says the training programs, called Future48 Workforce Accelerators, will ensure residents in less urban areas benefit from the growing presence of manufacturing and technology companies.

One program will be anchored in Kingman Airport and Industrial Park in collaboration with Mohave Community College.

"In Kingman, the 30,000 square foot training center is expected to be operational in 2024 and will support the manufacturing, transportation, and mining industries in partnership with NUCOR Steel, Dot Foods, and Freeport McMoRan," said Hobbs.

Mohave Community College officials said in a joint news release that this will provide necessary resources to the region that has seen massive growth in manufacturing, transportation and mining.

The other accelerator will be at an expansion of the Wellton Manufacturing Training Center at Arizona Western College. It is expected to be operational next year.

Progressive Pipe, NUCOR Steel and General Motor Proving Grounds are some of the companies who will have a presence.

The Arizona Commerce Authority will oversee the operations.

The state is investing up to $30 million to create six of these accelerators.