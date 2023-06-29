Arizona to invest in manufacturing worker training programs in rural areas

Arizona is partnering with the manufacturing industry and local colleges to train potential workers in rural areas of the state.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Friday the formation of two "manufacturing workforce accelerators" in Yuma and Kingman.

"The Yuma accelerator will offer workforce training in electrical technology, advanced manufacturing, broadband fiber optics, and solar installation in support of the region's aerospace and defense industries," said Hobbs.

The Democratic governor says the training programs, called Future48 Workforce Accelerators, will ensure residents in less urban areas benefit from the growing presence of manufacturing and technology companies.

One program will be anchored in Kingman Airport and Industrial Park in collaboration with Mohave Community College.

"In Kingman, the 30,000 square foot training center is expected to be operational in 2024 and will support the manufacturing, transportation, and mining industries in partnership with NUCOR Steel, Dot Foods, and Freeport McMoRan," said Hobbs.

Mohave Community College officials said in a joint news release that this will provide necessary resources to the region that has seen massive growth in manufacturing, transportation and mining.

The other accelerator will be at an expansion of the Wellton Manufacturing Training Center at Arizona Western College. It is expected to be operational next year.

Progressive Pipe, NUCOR Steel and General Motor Proving Grounds are some of the companies who will have a presence.

The Arizona Commerce Authority will oversee the operations.

The state is investing up to $30 million to create six of these accelerators.