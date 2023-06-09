Arizona trooper hurt in Buckeye wrong-way crash

An Arizona trooper is injured after a wrong-way driver crashed into law enforcement vehicles in Buckeye on Thursday night, police said.

Buckeye Police had been working with the Arizona Dept. of Safety to find the wrong-way driver, who was reportedly going southbound in the northbound lane of State Route 85.

The male driver was found near milepost 141. He crashed into a Buckeye police car and an Arizona DPS vehicle, officials said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Joshua Allen

Both the alleged wrong-way driver and a trooper were hospitalized, but they have since been released.

The suspect, Joshua Allen, is being accused of aggravated DUI, aggravated assault and endangerment.

SR 85 was closed for some time but reopened Friday morning.