Arizona weather forecast: Record-breaking temperatures possible in Phoenix

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say Tuesday could be a day of record-breaking temperatures for the Valley.

Per their forecast, the high on Tuesday could reach 82°F. If that comes true, it will break the previous record of 81°F that was set in 1940.

Meanwhile, forecasters say high temperatures "will continue to run well above average through this weekend."

Northern Arizona

NWS forecasters in Flagstaff say temperatures could reach 54°F in Flagstaff on Tuesday, and 69°F in Kingman. On Wednesday, high temperatures could reach 53°F in Flagstaff, and 67°F in Kingman.

Forecasters also say a weak area of low pressure could bring a few sprinkles or flurries to the eastern Mogollon Rim and White Mountains on Wednesday and Thursday.

Southern Arizona

Forecasters with the NWS in Tucson say high temperatures will remain above-normal on Tuesday. In Tucson, a high of 79°F, while Marana can expect a high of 80°F.

As for Yuma, the high could reach 78°F on Tuesday.

