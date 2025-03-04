Arizona weather forecast: Rain possible later this week for Phoenix

The Brief Phoenix could see a high between 70°F and 73°F on Tuesday. Weather systems could bring rain to the Phoenix area later on this week.



Storms could impact parts of Arizona later this week, according to officials with the National Weather Service, along with temperature swings.

Today:

Forecasters with the NWS office in Phoenix said the Phoenix area can expect sunny conditions, with a high between 70°F and 73°F.

For the Tucson area, forecasters there said the area can expect a high of 68°F. For Flagstaff, forecasts call for a high of 50°F.

Tomorrow:

National Weather System's forecast is calling for a high between 76°F and 79°F for Phoenix on Wednesday. For Tucson, the high is expected to reach 79°F, while Flagstaff could see a high of 55°F.

Looking Ahead:

Forecasters said a couple of weather systems are expected to move through parts of Arizona during the latter half of the week, which they say will result in temperatures that are expected to be several degrees below normal.

For Thursday, a high between 68°F and 71°F is expected for Phoenix, dropping to 60°F to 65°F for Friday. There is a 30% chance for rain on Thursday in Phoenix, rising to 50% for Friday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com