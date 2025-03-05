Arizona weather forecast: A chance for rain this week in Phoenix

The Brief The high in Phoenix should reach 79°F on Wednesday. There's a chance for rain in Phoenix on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures in the high 50s by Friday. Warmer temperatures are expected over the weekend.



Officials with the National Weather Service say warm temperatures are expected in Phoenix and other parts of the lower desert for Wednesday, but changes are coming, including colder temperatures and a chance for rain.

Today:

Per NWS's forecast, Phoenix is expected to see a high of 79°F for Wednesday, while Tucson is also expected to see a high of 79°F.

For northern Arizona, NWS forecasters in Flagstaff say rain and snow showers are expected to develop later in the day, and mainly across the western portions of Coconino County. Meanwhile, above-normal temperatures is expected for Wednesday.

Tomorrow:

NWS forecasters said temperatures in Phoenix will begin to fall, with a high of 71°F expected for Thursday.

Meanwhile, a series of weather disturbances will pass through parts of the state on Thursday and Friday, and forecasters expected multiple rounds of precipitation to the area.

"Probabilities of [receiving] at least 0.10" of rainfall are high across south central AZ," a portion of the forecast reads.

In Northern Arizona, rain and snow showers, along with gusty winds, are expected for Thursday.

"Precipitation will increase west to east throughout Thursday, with difficult travel conditions anticipated for your Thursday morning/afternoon commute," read a portion of the forecast.

The Weekend:

On Friday, Phoenix is expected to see a high of 59°F, 20 degrees lower than the expected high on Wednesday, with a 60% chance of rain.

Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to rebound, reaching 79°F on Sunday.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com