Arizona weather forecast: Windy Sunday in the Phoenix area

Published  May 18, 2025 2:44pm MST
FOX 10 Phoenix
It's a bit of a windy Sunday in the Valley!

The Brief

    • Sunday, May 18, is a bit breezy, cooling temps down a bit.
    • But, Arizona's temps will really start heating up this workweek.

Buckle up! Arizona's weather is going to begin really heating up.

"After slightly below normal temperatures today, a steady warming trend will eventually push daytime highs to around 100° by Wednesday before peaking between 102-107° on Thursday and Friday. Widespread Moderate HeatRisk is expected for Wednesday-Friday," the National Weather Service in Phoenix said on May 18.

In the High Country, the National Weather Service in Flagstaff said there are Red Flag Warnings in effect through Monday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.


 

 

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the National Weather Service and the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

