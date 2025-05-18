Arizona weather forecast: Windy Sunday in the Phoenix area

The Brief Sunday, May 18, is a bit breezy, cooling temps down a bit. But, Arizona's temps will really start heating up this workweek.



Buckle up! Arizona's weather is going to begin really heating up.

"After slightly below normal temperatures today, a steady warming trend will eventually push daytime highs to around 100° by Wednesday before peaking between 102-107° on Thursday and Friday. Widespread Moderate HeatRisk is expected for Wednesday-Friday," the National Weather Service in Phoenix said on May 18.

In the High Country, the National Weather Service in Flagstaff said there are Red Flag Warnings in effect through Monday.

