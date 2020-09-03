Arizona woman facing eviction after losing her job, husband in the past year

Months into the COVID-19 pandemic and still waiting on unemployment benefits. An Arizona woman who has dealt with a lot of loss this year could now lose her home.

The saying goes when you’ve got nothing, you’ve got nothing to lose.

Well, Sally Hueston doesn’t have much. Or really, she hasn’t received much. Sally is one of the thousands of Arizonans who have had ongoing problems getting unemployment through the Department of Economic Security.

“I applied for unemployment in June and it turns out, someone used my social security number to apply in April,” she said.

Sally was a person whose job it was to help other people: a homeless outreach coordinator. And now she’s not getting much help at all.

“The last time I got through and spoke to someone at DES? June 24th," she said.

But Sally had plenty to lose. And she lost it. Her husband Marvin died a month ago.

“Marvin passed away. He was so strong, a workhorse. It was shocking."

How did he die? Sally still doesn’t know.

“Pending and undetermined is what I’ve been told."

It’s like a bad dream. A nightmare. That just keeps getting worse.

This week, the threat of eviction from her landlord.

“I’ve received a five day eviction notice.”

Sally is a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, caught up in an overwhelmed system, and worried about being left behind.

“I don’t have any unemployment. And Marvin's just not here. He’s not here. And he always fixed it, and he figured it out. And I don’t know how to do that.”

