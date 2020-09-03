Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Arizona woman facing eviction after losing her job, husband in the past year

By
Published 
Jobs & Unemployment
FOX 10 Phoenix

Troubles add up for Arizona woman still waiting for unemployment payments

Sally Hueston is not getting unemployment payments as a result of an identity theft scheme.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Months into the COVID-19 pandemic and still waiting on unemployment benefits. An Arizona woman who has dealt with a lot of loss this year could now lose her home.

The saying goes when you’ve got nothing, you’ve got nothing to lose.

Well, Sally Hueston doesn’t have much. Or really, she hasn’t received much. Sally is one of the thousands of Arizonans who have had ongoing problems getting unemployment through the Department of Economic Security.

“I applied for unemployment in June and it turns out, someone used my social security number to apply in April,” she said.

Sally was a person whose job it was to help other people:  a homeless outreach coordinator. And now she’s not getting much help at all.

“The last time I got through and spoke to someone at DES? June 24th," she said.

But Sally had plenty to lose. And she lost it. Her husband Marvin died a month ago.

“Marvin passed away. He was so strong, a workhorse. It was shocking."

How did he die? Sally still doesn’t know.

“Pending and undetermined is what I’ve been told."

It’s like a bad dream. A nightmare. That just keeps getting worse.

This week, the threat of eviction from her landlord.

“I’ve received a five day eviction notice.”

Sally is a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, caught up in an overwhelmed system, and worried about being left behind.

“I don’t have any unemployment. And Marvin's just not here. He’s not here. And he always fixed it, and he figured it out. And I don’t know how to do that.”

Arizona Dept. of Economic Security: https://des.az.gov

Continuing Coverage

Arizona DES director says extra $300 unemployment pay to end soon
slideshow

Arizona DES director says extra $300 unemployment pay to end soon

Department of Economic Security Director Michael Wisehart said Arizonans getting the extra pay on top of the regular $240 per week unemployment benefit for the past month will get that cash this week and possibly next - but it may not last any longer.

Some Arizona families could be in for a nasty surprise in 2021 due to unemployment benefits
slideshow

Some Arizona families could be in for a nasty surprise in 2021 due to unemployment benefits

Some Arizonans receiving unemployment benefits are not withholding a portion of the benefit for tax purposes, which could have negative consequences down the road.

DES: Thousands more unemployment claims flagged as 'potential fraud' have accounts reinstated
slideshow

DES: Thousands more unemployment claims flagged as 'potential fraud' have accounts reinstated

At least 5,000 more unemployment accounts in Arizona were flagged as fraudulent and have now been reinstated, allowing for benefits to post to accounts.