Arizona’s COVID-19 pandemic toll passes 30,000

By Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona on May 4 reported that its COVID-19 death toll had passed 30,000 fatalities recorded since the pandemic began in early 2020.

The state Department of Health Services’ latest weekly report on pandemic statistics added 238 more deaths as the pandemic total increased to 30,189.

According to the federal Centers Disease Control and Prevention, data Arizona’s death toll ranks 11th highest among states. Its death rate per 100,000 of population is 411, third highest in the nation, behind New York and Mississippi.

Arizona passed 10,000 deaths in January of 2021 and 20,000 deaths last October.

