Arizona's voter registration deadline extended to Oct. 23

An Arizona court ruled Oct. 5 that Arizonans now have more than two additional weeks to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

U.S. District Judge Steven Logan in Phoenix sided with organizing groups Mi Familia Vota and Arizona Coalition for Change. He ruled hours before the original deadline arrived at midnight that voter registration forms received by 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 should be considered valid.

Mi Familia Vota and the Arizona Coalition for Change filed suit last week arguing that they’ve faced higher costs and lower success rates in their voter registration efforts because of the pandemic. The suit was opposed by the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and Gov. Doug Ducey.

Political organizers largely suspended in-person operations in March as the coronavirus began spreading in larger numbers. Republicans have resumed many in-person voter education and outreach efforts while many Democratic groups are still organizing exclusively through digital means.

Arizona is a crucial battleground in the race for the presidency and control of the U.S. Senate.

Looking ahead, Oct. 23 is the deadline to request an early ballot to return by mail.

Advertisement

According to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, since January, Maricopa County has had more than 200,000 new registrants -- totaling about 2.5 million voters overall -- a record amount.

“Yesterday was the third-highest. Just yesterday we had 19,000 forms come in with voters updating information or they are registering to vote for the first time," said Diana Solorio with the recorder’s office.

New Arizona residents are jumping through some extra hoops to make the deadline.

"I had to get my passport which was in Chicago. I got that delivered on Thursday, so to get all the paperwork done and documentation," said Keith Cooper, registered voter.

People can register to vote through the state’s ServiceArizona.com website or through the office of each county recorder.

You can check your voter registration status here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.