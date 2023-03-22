Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from WED 12:37 PM MST until WED 6:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
16
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from WED 5:34 AM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until WED 11:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:17 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 1:05 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Flood Advisory
from WED 12:30 PM MDT until WED 6:30 PM MDT, Navajo County

Arlington man killed while taking potential car buyers on test drive, police say

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:58PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4

ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington man was shot and killed while taking people who he thought wanted to buy his car on a test drive.

Arlington police found 55-year-old Khudhair Hamdan dead, lying in the road on Port Richmond Way on Tuesday.

Detectives say Hamdan was helping a family member sell a car through a social media app and agreed to take a potential buyer for a test drive.

MORE ARLINGTON NEWS HERE

Two young men arrived at Hamdan's home later that night, according to police, and the three left in the car together.

Detectives believe one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot Hamdan, who got out of the vehicle and collapsed.

The suspects took off in the car.

Officers later found the vehicle at the intersection of Matlock Road and Sublett Road.

Surveillance images from the area show the two suspects.

Image 1 of 2

(Source: Arlington Police)

Arlington police ask anyone with information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

Police are warning the public about meeting up with people online.

APD says they have designated safe zones at each of their four patrol stations.