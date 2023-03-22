Arlington man killed while taking potential car buyers on test drive, police say

An Arlington man was shot and killed while taking people who he thought wanted to buy his car on a test drive.

Arlington police found 55-year-old Khudhair Hamdan dead, lying in the road on Port Richmond Way on Tuesday.

Detectives say Hamdan was helping a family member sell a car through a social media app and agreed to take a potential buyer for a test drive.

Two young men arrived at Hamdan's home later that night, according to police, and the three left in the car together.

Detectives believe one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot Hamdan, who got out of the vehicle and collapsed.

The suspects took off in the car.

Officers later found the vehicle at the intersection of Matlock Road and Sublett Road.

Surveillance images from the area show the two suspects.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Source: Arlington Police)

Arlington police ask anyone with information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

Police are warning the public about meeting up with people online.

APD says they have designated safe zones at each of their four patrol stations.