Armed driver fatally shoots suspect during attempted carjacking in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia police say a carjacking suspect has died after he was shot by an armed driver in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 8:17 a.m. on the 5800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.

Police say three men attempted to carjack the victim, who appears to be licensed to carry. The armed driver was able to shoot one of the attempted carjackers.

The suspect, a 52-year-old male, suffered a single gunshot wound and was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

A weapon was recovered inside the vehicle. The car involved in the incident, a silver Honda, later crashed into a school bus. Radnor School District officials confirmed three children and two adults were on the bus when the fleeing Honda hit the bus on the driver’s side, but no injuries were reported to anyone on the bus. Alternative arrangements were made for the students.

This incident marks at least the fourth time in 2022 a carjacking suspect has been shot by a legally armed driver.

Last week, a teenage suspect was badly injured in a shootout when police say he and another suspect attempted to carjack a driver in Mount Airy who was legally armed with his own weapon.

Earlier this month, a Lyft driver shot and wounded two suspects who police say carjacked him while he was transporting a passenger.

Previously, another armed driver fired several through his window when an armed suspect approached his window in what police believe was another carjacking attempt. The 18-year-old suspect was shot several times and has since been charged in the incident.

