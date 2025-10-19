Armed teen shot, killed by Goodyear police after foot chase

The Brief A 19-year-old was shot and killed by Goodyear police after a foot chase related to a stolen vehicle alert. The teen, Christian Rosas, allegedly drew a handgun during the pursuit before three officers opened fire.



A teen accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Goodyear police on a foot chase was shot and killed late Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers received a stolen vehicle alert around 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 18 in the area of Dysart Road and I-10. The vehicle was seen entering a parking lot of the southwest corner of Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.

When police approached, the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Christian Rosas, got out of the vehicle and ran northbound.

While chasing Rosas, the suspect entered the roadway and pulled out a handgun.

Three Goodyear officers fired their weapons at Rosas. The suspect was detained, but was later pronounced dead. His handgun was also found at the scene.

No officers were injured.

What's next:

The West Valley Incident Response Team and the Peoria Police Department are conducting an investigation.

Map of the shooting location.