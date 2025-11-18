Arrest made nearly 2 months after deadly stabbing in Mesa

article

The Brief A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred almost two months ago in Mesa. The suspect was apprehended after police executed a search warrant at his home. His bond has been set at $1 million.



A 29-year-old suspect was arrested nearly two months after a deadly stabbing in Mesa, the police department announced Tuesday.

What we know:

Mesa Police arrested 29-year-old Robert Castillo on Nov. 17 in connection with the fatal stabbing on Sept. 29.

The backstory:

Just before 2:30 a.m. that September day, officers responded to a reported stabbing at a home on South Barkley in Mesa.

A man was found with several stab wounds, while the suspect reportedly fled north on Barkley. Witnesses described the suspect as a heavy-set Hispanic man in his mid-twenties with a dark shirt, light-colored shorts, and Puma-style shoes.

Dig deeper:

On Monday, detectives executed a search warrant at Castillo's home after finding probable cause to arrest him for the murder. Castillo was taken into custody and booked on second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

Castillo's bond was set at $1 million.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim and the motive for the attack remain unknown.

Map of the street where the stabbing occurred.