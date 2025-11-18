Arrest made nearly 2 months after deadly stabbing in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - A 29-year-old suspect was arrested nearly two months after a deadly stabbing in Mesa, the police department announced Tuesday.
What we know:
Mesa Police arrested 29-year-old Robert Castillo on Nov. 17 in connection with the fatal stabbing on Sept. 29.
The backstory:
Just before 2:30 a.m. that September day, officers responded to a reported stabbing at a home on South Barkley in Mesa.
A man was found with several stab wounds, while the suspect reportedly fled north on Barkley. Witnesses described the suspect as a heavy-set Hispanic man in his mid-twenties with a dark shirt, light-colored shorts, and Puma-style shoes.
Dig deeper:
On Monday, detectives executed a search warrant at Castillo's home after finding probable cause to arrest him for the murder. Castillo was taken into custody and booked on second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.
Castillo's bond was set at $1 million.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim and the motive for the attack remain unknown.
Map of the street where the stabbing occurred.
The Source: Mesa Police Department