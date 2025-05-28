Arrests made in deadly jet ski hit-and-run; AZ mom allegedly tried to kill her son l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (Texas Game Wardens; MCSO; KSAZ-TV)
Two people were arrested after a Texas woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on a lake; a Valley mother is accused of trying to kill her autistic son; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 28.
1. Update on deadly jet ski hit-and-run
A woman linked to the death of an 18-year-old who was struck by a jet ski while kayaking on Grapevine Lake was arrested on Tuesday. A man who allegedly helped her get away from the lake is also in custody.
2. Mesa mom arrested
A Mesa woman is in custody and is accused of trying to kill her 8-year-old son, who has autism, multiple times. Authorities say Erica Encinas tried to kill the boy by hitting him over the head with a rock before finally calling 911 to report herself.
3. Bad crash in west Valley
Several people were hurt in a Tuesday night crash in Surprise, police said. It happened near Greenway and Litchfield roads.
4. Stabbing suspect previously jailed for manslaughter
Reno Caddo's loved ones are searching for answers and calling for accountability, months after the 24-year-old man was killed at a group home in the West Valley. The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Glynn Peaches, was Caddo's roommate at the facility.
5. Driving lesson ends in deadly crash
James Politoski's daughter, who had a driver's permit, was behind the wheel and sustained significant injuries, police said.
Today's weather
Our hot stretch of temps continues! On Wednesday, we'll see a high near 102 degrees in Phoenix.