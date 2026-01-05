Brothers arrested following deadly North Phoenix shooting: PD

The Brief Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in North Phoenix on Jan. 2. The shooting resulted in the death of one person. Another person also suffered life-threatening injuries as a result. The suspects were identified as brothers Daniel Zamora and Ricky Zamora.



Investigators say arrests have been made in connection with a shooting in North Phoenix that left one person dead on Jan. 2.

The backstory:

The shooting happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

Officers responded at around 1:30 p.m., and when they arrived, two men were found with at least one gunshot wound each. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them, identified as 25-year-old Manuel Fonseca, died.

What We Know Now:

According to a statement released by Phoenix Police on Jan. 5, 20-year-old Daniel Zamora has been arrested and accused of murder and aggravated assault. A second person, identified as 29-year-old Ricky Zamora, has been arrested and accused of hindering prosecution.

Police confirmed to FOX 10 that the two are brothers.

"This remains an active investigation with the possibility of additional suspects being involved," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement.

Dig deeper:

Per Daniel's court documents, Fonseca and another person were shot following a fight at the scene. As for the other victim, investigators said they suffered life-threatening injuries. Neither the police nor court documents identified that victim.

"Approximately 17 casings were located on scene, all 9mm in caliber," read a portion of the court documents. "Multiple witnesses on scene advised they had been in the area when they heard multiple gunshots, after hearing a verbal and physical altercation had occurred between multiple subjects."

In addition, investigators said, "multiple juvenile children were observed by witnesses as having arrived with both victims at the barbershop and present during the shooting incident."

Daniel, according to court documents, was arrested at a home near the area of 15th Avenue and Utopia Road in North Phoenix.

What's next:

According to court documents, a judge has set a $1 million cash-only bond for Daniel. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.

What you can do:

Police say anyone with information on the incident should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).