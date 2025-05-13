Arrests made in murder of food truck vendor; 'Preston's Law' signed by Gov. Hobbs l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
Arrests have been made more than a year after a food truck vendor was killed in Phoenix; Governor Hobbs signed a law named after an East Valley teen who died after being severely beaten at a Halloween party; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 13.
1. Suspects accused of killing food truck vendor
Phoenix Police say three people are in custody in connection with a fight that resulted in the death of food vendor, Heriberto Acosta, over a year ago.
2. ‘Preston’s Law' signed by Gov. Hobbs
Preston's Law was signed by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on May 12. The law creates a new type of crime called "swarming," which will be a class 4 felony.
3. Amazon fires driver after defecating on porch
Amazon fired a delivery driver who was seen on video pooping on the front porch of a Woodland Hills home.
4. 16-year-old seriously hurt in crash
A teenager was seriously hurt after crashing his motorcycle while riding along a mountain bike trail near the Cave Creek Dam, the Phoenix Fire Department said.
5. Attempted murder arrest
A man who allegedly stabbed his mother during an argument in Fort Mohave has been arrested for attempted murder, the sheriff's office said.
Today's weather
Today will be cooler in the Valley with a high near 90 degrees.