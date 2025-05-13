Expand / Collapse search
Arrests made in murder of food truck vendor; 'Preston's Law' signed by Gov. Hobbs l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 13, 2025 10:01am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Arrests have been made more than a year after a food truck vendor was killed in Phoenix; Governor Hobbs signed a law named after an East Valley teen who died after being severely beaten at a Halloween party; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 13.

1. Suspects accused of killing food truck vendor

Arrests made in murder of Phoenix food truck vendor: PD

Phoenix Police say three people are in custody in connection with a fight that resulted in the death of food vendor, Heriberto Acosta, over a year ago.

2. ‘Preston’s Law' signed by Gov. Hobbs

Preston's Law signed by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, establishing 'swarming' as a felony

Preston's Law was signed by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on May 12. The law creates a new type of crime called "swarming," which will be a class 4 felony.

3. Amazon fires driver after defecating on porch

Porch pooper caught on video: Amazon fires driver after defecating on porch

Amazon fired a delivery driver who was seen on video pooping on the front porch of a Woodland Hills home.

4. 16-year-old seriously hurt in crash

Teen hurt after crashing motorcycle on Phoenix mountain bike trail

A teenager was seriously hurt after crashing his motorcycle while riding along a mountain bike trail near the Cave Creek Dam, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

5. Attempted murder arrest

Arizona man allegedly stabbed his mother during argument

A man who allegedly stabbed his mother during an argument in Fort Mohave has been arrested for attempted murder, the sheriff's office said.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Breezy, cooler on Tuesday in Phoenix

Today will be cooler in the Valley with a high near 90 degrees.

