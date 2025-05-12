Arrests made in murder of Phoenix food truck vendor: PD

The Brief Police in Phoenix have arrested three people in connection with a murder that happened on February 17, 2024. The incident happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Heriberto Acosta.



Phoenix Police say they have made arrests in connection with the murder of a food truck vendor that happened over a year ago.

What we know:

Per a brief statement released on May 12, police say they have arrested three people in connection with the death of Heriberto Acosta.

The three suspects were identified by police as 33-year-old Cameron Patterson, 36-year-old Cyrus Reed, and 32-year-old Montel Reed.

The backstory:

Acosta, according to police, was killed on Feb. 17, 2024.

Per investigators at the time, a food truck was closing up that night in the area of 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street when a car pulled up. Afterward, multiple men got out and started a fight with the food truck employees.

Acosta, who was identified by police as the vendor, was stabbed multiple times by one of the men during the fight. He was 41 years old when he died.

Area where the incident happened