Arrests made in stolen semi-trucks case; Punctured drum prompts HAZMAT response | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the theft of two semis in the West Valley to what prompted fire crews to respond to a Phoenix warehouse twice, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Memorial Day Monday, May 26, 2025.
1. Semis stolen in Phoenix recovered
Four people were arrested in connection to two semi-trucks being stolen in Phoenix on Monday.
2. Alleged "South American Theft Group" members arrested
A group of seven people were arrested for a string of burglaries in Scottsdale.
3. Chemical spill prompts Phoenix Fire response
The spill, according to officials, happened at a commercial food warehouse in the area of 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road, and they say an employee was moving product when an acid drum was punctured.
4. Arizonans (unofficially) kick off summer season
Arizonans ushered in the unofficial start of summer this Memorial Day, flocking to Lake Pleasant and the Salt River. With temperatures warm but not yet scorching, it was the perfect opportunity to gather with loved ones.
5. Multiple crashes along I-17 disrupted Sunday traffic
Four crashes on Interstate 17 southbound happened with an hour and with two miles of each other.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Temperatures in Phoenix reached the triple digits for Memorial Day, and and temps are expected to remain in the 100s for this upcoming workweek.