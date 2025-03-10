Arrests made in Surprise dog abandonment case; Phoenix woman accused of stalking ex-friend | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From an update to an animal abuse investigation in the West Valley to concerns over crime in a historic Phoenix neighborhood, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 10, 2025.
1. Latest on Surprise dog abandonment case
Featured
A man and woman turned themselves in to police after abandoning a little black and white dog in Surprise and being caught on video.
2. Boy dead after foster mother sat on him for ‘acting bad’
Featured
A 10-year-old Indiana boy was crushed to death after his foster mother, who weighed 340 pounds, allegedly sat on him for several minutes because he was "acting bad."
3. Phoenix Police sees wave of applications
Featured
The Phoenix Police force says it’s seeing a wave of hundreds of new applications, and it comes as the department continues its struggle to fill more than 600 vacancies.
4. Arizona woman accused of stalking ex-friend
Featured
A Phoenix woman is facing over a dozen charges, according to documents, over allegations she harassed a woman with whom she once had a friendship with.
5. Phoenix neighborhood residents speak out on crime worries
Featured
Gun shots, bullets, and a park full of criminal activities: that’s what neighbors in an area of the Coronado neighborhood of Phoenix say they’ve been experiencing for several months, and the problem is bad enough that one family has decided to move out.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
Monday kicked off a warm start to the week in the Valley, but more rain is coming soon!