Arson suspected in south Phoenix house fire

A man was detained in connection to a house fire in south Phoenix that authorities believe was intentionally set.

The fire happened at around 1:30 a.m. on May 29 near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road.

After firefighters put out the flames, investigators responded to the scene and determined arson to be the cause of the fire.

A man was identified as the suspect. He was found in a nearby neighborhood and detained.

"The man was transported to a nearby hospital with self-inflicted injuries that are considered to be non-life threatening," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said. "Once the suspect is released from medical care, he will be booked into jail for multiple charges to include arson of an occupied structure."

The suspect was not identified.

No one was hurt in the fire.

