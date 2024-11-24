Arson suspected in Tempe brush fire on Loop 202

The Brief A man was allegedly seen running from a brush fire in Tempe on Sunday afternoon. The fire is being investigated as arson, the police department said.



A man was seen running from a fire on Loop 202 near Tempe Town Lake on Sunday afternoon, the police department said.

The Nov. 24 fire broke out near McClintock Drive around 2:40 p.m.

"Tempe Police and Fire responded to a brush fire. Information was provided that a shirtless man was seen running away from the fire. The fire will be investigated as an arson," police said.

Palm trees were burned down and wildlife was killed, the department added.

The man has not been caught.