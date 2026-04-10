Artemis II returns to Earth; AZ sergeant at center of controversy placed on leave | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Artemis II crew returns to Earth following historic mission; Phoenix Police sergeant whose off-duty conduct sparked controversy placed on administrative leave; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 10, 2026.
1. Welcome home, Artemis II!
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After its historic 10-day flight to the moon, Artemis II astronauts splashed down off the coast of California on Friday night.
2. Phoenix Police sergeant at center of controversy on leave
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A Phoenix Police sergeant who has been accused of inappropriate off-duty conduct during an anti-ICE protest in the East Valley has been placed on administrative leave, according to Phoenix Police Chief Matt Giordano.
3. Latest on Nancy Guthrie
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Friday marks Day 69 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
4. Murder charges filed in deadly fireworks blast
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Five people have been charged with murder in a deadly explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Northern California last summer that killed seven people and injured two others. The owner of the company was arrested at Walt Disney World in Florida, according to an arrest affidavit.
5. Pastor charged with manslaughter
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A pastor has been charged with manslaughter after a man drowned to death during a baptism ceremony, according to officials.
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