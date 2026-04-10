Artemis II returns to Earth; AZ sergeant at center of controversy placed on leave | Nightly Roundup

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Artemis II crew returns to Earth following historic mission; Phoenix Police sergeant whose off-duty conduct sparked controversy placed on administrative leave; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, April 10, 2026.

1. Welcome home, Artemis II!

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2. Phoenix Police sergeant at center of controversy on leave

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3. Latest on Nancy Guthrie

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4. Murder charges filed in deadly fireworks blast

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5. Pastor charged with manslaughter

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