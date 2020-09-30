ASU criminology professor talks benefits of body-worn cameras

More law enforcement officers in Arizona will be getting body-worn cameras, Governor Doug Ducey announced Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Department of Public Safety troopers will be equipped with 150 of them, and a professor of criminology at Arizona State University says decisions like this will only bring good to situations.

"The demand is there, citizens expect that police officers will wear cameras," says Mike White is a ASU criminology professor and co-director of training for the U.S. Department of Justice body-worn camera policy and implementation.

He says more and more departments are starting to be equipped with cameras.

"The latest data we have is from 2016 and that was half of departments at that time. Where are we now? I would guess close to 2/3," White said.

There is a reason not all officers are wearing them and that is because of the cost that comes with managing the programs and storing the footage.

However, White says there are plenty of reasons to get them.

“Studies have shown it leads to leads to a reduction in complaints in some officers, reduction in use of force. Some studies show body-worn cameras actually save money with all of the benefits they can produce," White explained.

He adds that studies show officers like the cameras too for some of the same reasons citizens do -- transparency and community trust.