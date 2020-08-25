ASU dispersing students across dorms amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Officials with Arizona State University announced on the afternoon of September 1 that students living in on-campus housing will be dispersed across the school's residence hall offerings amid a surge in the number of positive COVID-19 test results.

According to numbers released by university officials on August 31, ASU has 803 positive COVID-19 cases reported among its entire campus community, including staff and students, we all as those living on and off-campus.

On August 30, 775 students and 28 staff members have been reported to be infected.

In a statement, Jay Thorne with ASU sys there are 5,000 spaces available within ASU's residence halls.

"We’ll be dispersing students out across all of our residence halls, moving some students to different rooms and different residence halls to reduce the density in the dorms," read a portion of the statement released September 1.

Officials detail spread of COVID-19 on campus

Advertisement

In a statement, Thorne said there is not one event or one location or one activity that contributed to the spread of COVID-19.

"It’s a visit here, a small hangout there and the tendency to congregate, though we’re not seeing ongoing egregious violations," read a portion of the statement. "Sometimes it’s just a couple of kids hanging out in a dorm room who take their masks off."

ASU says they've implemented contact tracing efforts for close contacts with instructions of quarantining. Earlier, ASU President Michael Crow asked the community to take personal responsibility for their actions and behavior. Crow also asks for continued mask-wearing, social distancing, completing a daily health check, and staying home if you're feeling ill.

"We currently have testing blitzes taking place across our campuses – not because there are outbreaks, but to prevent them and manage them if they occur. Testing is available daily for any employee, student or affiliate who needs a test," Crow said.

Arizona reporting lower number of new cases

The cases at the university come as the state continues to report lower daily cases and hospitalizations for the virus. On September 1, officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services report 507 new cases and 15 deaths, bringing the state's pandemic total to 202,342, The death toll now stands at 4,954.

Arizona was a national hotspot in late June and early July but has since become a relative success story after cities and counties implemented mask measures and Gov. Doug Ducey ordered bars, nightclubs, and gyms to close.

For more on the cases and how the university is handling the pandemic, visit this link.