ASU Police searching for suspect in connection with sexual assault at Polytechnic campus

article

Arizona State University Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault that happened on campus.

According to a statement, police received a report of the assault at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The incident happened in a residential hall on the Polytechnic Campus, which is located near the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Southeast Mesa.

ASU Police officials say according to information they received, the alleged victim met the suspect on a social media platform, and the suspect proceeded to sexually assault the victim in her room after gaining her trust.

The suspect is described by ASU Police officials as a 20-year-old Hispanic man with brown hair, brown eyes, and a muscular build. The suspect is between 5'5" to 5'6" tall, and weighs 200 lbs.

Anyone with information should contact ASU Police.