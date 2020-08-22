Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
3
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

ASU regents sues Facebook over Instagram account advertising 'ASU COVID parties'

Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press
article

Screenshot of the Instagram account taken July 20.

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona State University regents are suing in federal court Facebook and the owner of an Instagram account that advertised “ASU COVID parties” online.

The regents say an account with the Instagram handle “asu_covid.parties” was sharing misinformation about the coronavirus to students and claimed to be throwing large parties as students returned for fall semester classes on Aug. 21.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Arizona, says the account is improperly using the school’s logos and trademarks.

It is unclear who runs the account. ASU’s lawsuit names “John Doe aka ‘asu_covid.parties’” as the defendant alongside Facebook.

A direct message to the account seeking comment on the lawsuit Thursday evening was not returned.

It appears that the account has since been removed or deleted as of Aug. 22.

The account claimed it would be holding parties at foreign consulates to avoid COVID-19 restrictions at ASU, although there has been no evidence that any person associated with the account has thrown any coronavirus-related parties.

The lawsuit alleges the account engaged in the unauthorized use of the university’s trademark and school colors, known as “trade dress.” One alumnus threatened to cut off support for ASU because the person thought the account was affiliated with the university, the lawsuit says. The account has also spread false information about the university, ASU argues.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ASU details how school community plans to stay healthy from COVID-19 as classes resume
slideshow

ASU details how school community plans to stay healthy from COVID-19 as classes resume

Arizona State University has several health guidelines in place to keep its community safe as students head back to classes on Aug. 20.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news.