Arizona State student graduates with triple major, including new degree in AI

Rashi Duttagupta is one of the first students to complete a business in AI program at the WP Carey School of Business at Arizona State. Rashi is a triple major set to graduate this weekend. She's already landed a job as a consultant with the government over AI issues.



An Arizona State University triple major is graduating with a degree in artificial intelligence.

She's one of the first to graduate from the new business in AI program and has already secured a job in the private sector in Washington D.C.

Want to meet the future of AI? Then say hello to Rashi Duttagupta.

"It feels weird that we are technically now adults, but it’s exciting at the same time," said Duttagupta.

Rashi just graduated ASU’s WP Carey School with three majors, one of them in business AI, considered the biggest technological advance since the internet.

"It is everywhere, and I don’t even understand it fully because there is so much about it that we don't know," said Duttagupta.

Rashi wasn't sold on information technology at first but then decided to follow in her father's tech footsteps. When ASU announced an artificial intelligence business program, she jumped at the opportunity.

"Immediately, I’m like, I want that. I’m already on track, might as well. And that’s how I stumbled across the AI degree," said Duttagupta.

Rashi was part of a small group of students tasked with creating an AI program that grades student assignments and admits there are all kinds of issues that come with the AI landscape. But she doesn't fear an AI takeover.

"I think there is a huge fear that AI will take over everything, but it'll make our lives easier. But as humans, we need to have a say in what's going on behind the scenes," said Duttagupta.

In the end, the hard work paid off.

She's already landed a job on the East Coast to consult with the government over AI issues. So Rashi will be at the forefront of the AI revolution and whatever it may bring.

"That was my dream job. I don't know why, but I wanted to do government consulting. I put all my eggs in one basket, but it seemed to work out in my favor. But yeah, I’m excited," said Duttagupta.