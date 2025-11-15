FOX Corp presents Army vets with 2025 Pat Tillman scholarship

The Brief FOX Corporation awarded the third annual Pat Tillman Veterans Center Scholarship to two U.S. Army veterans, Jay Anthony and Jamal Walker, at ASU's homecoming game. Anthony and Walker, both students at ASU's Cronkite School of Journalism, each received a $10,000 scholarship for their studies. The scholarship, an initiative by FOX Forward, will award a total of $200,000 over five years to ASU students who are veterans, active service members, or their children.



FOX Corporation awarded the third annual Pat Tillman Veterans Center Scholarship to two U.S. Army veterans— Jay Anthony and Jamal Walker, at the Arizona State University Homecoming football game against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.

Jay Anthony:

Anthony is a U.S. Army veteran who was selected among other students vets from ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

He received the $10,000 scholarship, as he pursues a Maseter of Science in Digital Audience Strategy in the Cronkite School of Journalism.

‘I'm at a loss for words with that…it's a great honor," Anthony said. "I applied because I thought it could help. I'm super grateful."

Anthony is the co-founder of an AI-driven fintech and digital strategy company, JTNC Group, LLC, where he applies analytics and ethical communication to solve real-world problems.

Jamal Walker:

Walker is in his junior year, and also a U.S. Army veteran, pursuing a degree in sports journalism at the Cronkite School of Journalism. He said he was stationed in Colorado with the 4th Infantry Division, South Korea with the 2nd Infantry Division and California.

An Anaheim, California native, Walker served in the Army for the past four years as a Public Affairs Specialist. He is now apply to grad school at ASU and hopes to cover the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Walker also took home a $10,000 scholarship to go toward his journalism studies.

"When I told my family about my scholarship my mother and I cried together over the phone reminiscing on the bond my late father and I shared with sports and my writing," Walker said.

The backstory:

The Pat Tillman Veterans Center Scholarship is an initiative created by FOX Forward in 2023, to fund undergraduate and graduate students at ASU's journalism school. Tillman, an ASU graduate, pro-football star and U.S. Army veteran lost his life while serving.

The scholarships help fund for education and mental health resources.

Over five years, $200,000 in scholarships will be awarded to students who are either a U.S. veteran, a current service member in the military, or a child of a veteran or current service member.

"Through the Company’s FOX For Students initiative, FOX has partnered with The Pat Tillman Veterans Center to support undergraduate and graduate students over the course of five years by providing scholarships and funding for education and mental health resources. The Pat Tillman Veterans Center, which honors Pat Tillman, an Arizona State University (ASU) graduate, pro-football star and U.S. Army veteran who lost his life while serving, is located on the ASU campus adjacent to the state-of-the-art FOX Technology Center, which opened in 2019," FOX Corporation says.

The FOX Technology Center is also located on the campus.

What's next:

To learn more about the scholarship and how to apply in the future, click here. The next set of scholarships will be announced in Fall 2026.