ASU wins Big 12 Championship; Flagstaff Police identify wanted suspects | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From Arizona State shocking the college football world to win the Big 12 Championship to Flagstaff Police identifying two suspects wanted in a weekend shooting, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, December 7, 2024.
1. ASU Football wins Big 12 Championship
The Arizona State Sun Devils beat the Iowa State Cyclones to win the Big 12 Championship in their first year in the conference. They are heading to the first ever College Football Playoff.
2. Christmas event organizer perseveres after burglary
A west Valley Christmas toy drive is hoping to brighten the holidays for hundreds of local kids, but there's a Grinch of sorts throwing a wrench in the plans.
3. Flagstaff Police identify two men wanted in shooting
Flagstaff Police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting near the NAU campus on Friday, Dec. 6.
4. Actress dies after consuming venom during retreat
Mexican actress Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez died after participating in a cleansing ritual.
5. Crash leaves 2 people dead on US 93
Troopers are investigating a crash that left two people dead on US 93 in Yavapai County.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight:
Saturday temperatures are expected to stay in the high 70s before a slight dip on Sunday and Monday.