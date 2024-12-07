ASU wins Big 12 Championship; Flagstaff Police identify wanted suspects | Nightly Roundup

article

From Arizona State shocking the college football world to win the Big 12 Championship to Flagstaff Police identifying two suspects wanted in a weekend shooting, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, December 7, 2024.

1. ASU Football wins Big 12 Championship

Featured article

2. Christmas event organizer perseveres after burglary

Featured article

3. Flagstaff Police identify two men wanted in shooting

Featured article

4. Actress dies after consuming venom during retreat

Featured article

5. Crash leaves 2 people dead on US 93

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight: