Expand / Collapse search

Authorities investigate 13th fatality at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area after man falls into Lake Powell

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Coconino County
Associated Press
article

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Entrance Sign (File photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

PAGE, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who reportedly fell into Lake Powell on Oct. 8.

Dispatchers at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a report about 9 a.m. that the man fell from Willow Gulch in the Escalante Arm of the lake that’s on the Arizona-Utah border.

They said people on a nearby boat witnessed the man’s fall and attempted to render aid.

A medical professional on board the vessel pronounced the man dead on recovery.

The National Park Service and Kane County Sheriff’s office worked together to retrieve the body.

Park Service officials said the man’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.

They said it’s the 13th fatality at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area this year.

Continuing Coverage

Phoenix man dead after fall off a cliff near Glen Canyon Dam
slideshow

Phoenix man dead after fall off a cliff near Glen Canyon Dam

A Phoenix man is dead, according to National Park Service officials, after he fell off a cliff near Page on Oct. 4.

Search crew recovers body believed to be that of Arizona man at Utah's Lake Powell
slideshow

Search crew recovers body believed to be that of Arizona man at Utah's Lake Powell

A National Park Service search crew has recovered the body of an Arizona man presumed to have drowned in Utah’s Lake Powell, authorities said Wednesday.

Body of Colorado City man recovered from Lake Powell marina
slideshow

Body of Colorado City man recovered from Lake Powell marina

Authorities say the body of an Arizona man has been recovered from Lake Powell.