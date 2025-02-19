Aviation expert talks about plane safety following deadly crashes

The Brief Leopard Flight School owner Tom Noon trains aspiring pilots at Mesa's Falcon Field Airport and says air travel is trustworthy because of the countless hours of training that are required. Air travel safety is top of mind for many after several crashes that have made national headlines, just like the two in Scottsdale and Marana this year alone.



Recent plane crashes, some in Arizona, are causing some to have concerns about flying.

An expert is explaining why air travelers should still feel confident about buying those airline tickets.

What we know:

Data from the NTSB shows that last month was actually the safest January on record for air travel dating back over 40 years.

An AP poll taken after the tragic commercial airline crash in Washington D.C. revealed a majority of Americans still feel safe in the skies.

What they're saying:

Frequent flyers have many reasons why they prefer to travel by plane.

"I prefer flying over driving any day. A road trip, it just takes too long."

"You get there quicker, it's convenient, it's nice. I don't get scared."

"I think we're all travelers here on this planet, and we never know when our last day is, so enjoy every day, you never know. Get on that plane? Yeah, get on that plane."

"You might as well do what you want to do. Take that flight."

By the numbers:

Some people do have a fear of flying, and while 64% of Americans in a recent AP survey say they consider flying to be "very safe" or "somewhat safe," that number has decreased by 7% from last year.

What they're saying:

At Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, Leopard Flight School owner Tom Noon says fearful flyers should find comfort in the amount of training pilots undergo.

"If you're in a passenger plane, that pilot sitting in the right seat, co-pilot only for a few years, has got a minimum of 1,500 hours flying an airplane. Then there's a left-seat guy that's been flying that airplane for years and then there will be multiple left-seat guys, primary pilots, that's watching this person land this time. You take off this time, you take care of the airplane this time. That guy has to get totally comfortable with that right seat co-pilot before they're ready to move into the left seat. Usually that takes 3–5 more years after that first 1,500 hours," Noon explained.

Noon also pointed out the dedicated mechanics who work on aircraft of all sizes, including the planes used at Leopard Aviation to train new pilots.

"Every time we get a new maintenance guy here, I ask them, ‘Have you heard of the kid sister rule yet?’ And they say, ‘What is that?’ And I say, 'Well, any time you're taking care of the airplane, just remember the next person to get into this plane is your kid sister. Take care of the airplane as though your kid sister is the next passenger,'" Noon said.

Confidence in those flight crews and mechanics comforts some flyers. Others simply choose to focus on what they can control.

Why you should care:

Noon commented on the recent crashes making headlines.

He said none of the crashes have any major consistencies, meaning he feels there isn't any underlying issue with the aviation industry, and no reason to have a heightened fear of flying.