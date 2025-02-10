Scottsdale Airport: Plane crashes into another plane, killing 1, injuring several others

The Brief After landing at Scottsdale Airport, the FAA says a plane veered off the runway and crashed into a parked plane on Feb. 10. Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio says 78-year-old Joie Vitosky died, three others were hurt, and another victim didn't want treatment.



A plane veered off the runway after landing at Scottsdale Airport on Monday and crashed into another plane, the Federal Aviation Administration says.

What we know:

The airport posted to X around 2:50 p.m. on Feb. 10 saying an "accident occurred upon arrival to runway 21."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) detailed what happened, saying, "A Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona around 2:45 p.m. local time Monday, Feb. 10 …"

The Learjet coming from Austin, Texas experienced a left main gear failure upon landing, causing it to hit the parked Gulfstream.

The airport's runway was shut down for about six hours, but has reopened.

The Learjet is owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil. He was not on the plane when it crashed.

Plane Crash Victims:

The Scottsdale Fire Department says five people were injured in the crash.

On the Learjet, pilot 78-year-old Joie Vitosky died, two are in critical condition, and another person has non-life-threatening injuries. The fifth victim was in the parked Gulfstream, and did not want medical treatment.

By Monday night, first responders were able to remove the pilot's body from the wreckage after they said it became stuck and needed extrication.

Mötley Crüe released a now-deleted statement on its X, saying, in part, "The pilot was tragically killed; the co-pilot and other passengers were taken to local hospitals. Vince was not on the plane. Vince's girlfriend and suffered injuries, albeit not life-threatening. While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to the families of both the pilot who lost his life and the passengers who suffered injuries."

The new statement does not go into detail about who was killed or injured in the crash.

JetPros, the owner of the Gulfstream, released a statement, saying, "On behalf of Jet Pros, we are saddened to hear about the lives lost and injured on Monday, February 10 at Scottsdale Airport. Our condolences go out to the family members of those affected by this terrible accident. Our plane, a Gulfstream G-200 business jet, was parked on the ramp when it was hit by the Learjet 35 at around 2:45 PM local time, sustaining external damage to the aircraft. A member of our flight crew who was on board the Gulfstream at the time suffered injuries upon impact, which was discovered following a thorough medical examination Monday evening. He was treated and released, however we continue to monitor his recovery. We are cooperating fully with airport authorities and relevant agencies as they conduct a thorough review of the situation. We appreciate the swift response of airport personnel and will provide updates as more information becomes available. For any inquiries, please contact Gus Toulatos, Director of Operations."

What they're saying:

State and local leaders are reacting to the plane crash.

Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky released a statement, saying, "Today, Scottsdale sadly experienced an aircraft accident at our airport. Based on the information provided thus far, it appears at least one person is dead after two jets collided on the runway at Scottsdale Airport. The accident happened just before 3 p.m. when a Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing, according to information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration. Currently the airport is closed. We are closely monitoring the situation, and we are in touch with airport, police and federal agencies and will update the community as we have further information. On behalf of the city of Scottsdale, we offer our deepest condolences to those involved in the accident and for those who have been taken to our trauma center for treatment. We will keep all affected by this tragedy in our prayers. I would also like to thank our first responder community for their quick action and service in this situation."

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said, "I’m devastated to hear that a fatal plane crash has occurred at Scottsdale Airport. My thoughts are with the victims of this terrible accident and their loved ones."

What's next:

The NTSB says its investigators recovered the cockpit voice recorder and sent it to Washington, D.C. The NTSB says they also plan on recovering the enhanced ground proximity warning system and both engines' digital engine control, which may contain flight data.

The wreckage of the Learjet was moved to a secured facility in Phoenix for further examination.

What you can do:

The NTSB says anyone with images or video of the crash can email them at witness@ntsb.gov.

Related videos:

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Map of where the airport is located: