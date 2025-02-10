Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil owns one of the planes involved in Scottsdale crash

The Brief A plane crash in Scottsdale claimed the life of a person and injured a few others on Feb. 10. The FAA says a plane that was landing from Austin, Texas veered off the runway and crashed into a parked plane at the Scottsdale Airport.



One of the planes involved in the deadly Scottsdale plane crash is owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil.

What we know:

The crash happened on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 10, around 2:50 p.m.

The FAA says a Learjet 35A, owned by Neil, was arriving from Austin, Texas when it veered off the runway and hit a parked Gulfstream 200. The Learjet's left main gear reportedly failed upon landing.

The Scottsdale Fire Department says five people were injured in the crash.

On the Learjet, pilot Joie Vitosky, 78, died, two are in critical condition, and another person has non-life-threatening injuries. The fifth victim was in the parked Gulfstream, and did not want medical treatment.

In a now-deleted statement posted to X, Mötley Crüe said Neil was not on the plane.

The statement went on to say, "The pilot was tragically killed; the co-pilot and other passengers were taken to local hospitals. Vince was not on the plane. Vince's girlfriend and suffered injuries, albeit not life-threatening. While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to the families of both the pilot who lost his life and the passengers who suffered injuries."

The new statement does not go into detail about who was killed or injured in the crash.

JetPros, the owner of the Gulfstream, released a statement, saying, "On behalf of Jet Pros, we are saddened to hear about the lives lost and injured on Monday, February 10 at Scottsdale Airport. Our condolences go out to the family members of those affected by this terrible accident. Our plane, a Gulfstream G-200 business jet, was parked on the ramp when it was hit by the Learjet 35 at around 2:45 PM local time, sustaining external damage to the aircraft. A member of our flight crew who was on board the Gulfstream at the time suffered injuries upon impact, which was discovered following a thorough medical examination Monday evening. He was treated and released, however we continue to monitor his recovery. We are cooperating fully with airport authorities and relevant agencies as they conduct a thorough review of the situation. We appreciate the swift response of airport personnel and will provide updates as more information becomes available. For any inquiries, please contact Gus Toulatos, Director of Operations."

Vince Neil of Motley Crue performs at the Summerfest Music Festival 2024 on June 21, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)