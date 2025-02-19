At least 2 dead in Marana plane crash

The Brief A plane crash on Feb. 19 at the Marana Regional Airport near Tucson left at least two people dead. The FAA says two small planes collided in midair. The victims have not been identified.



At least two people are dead following a midair plane collision at an airport northwest of Tucson, police said on Wednesday.

What we know:

The Marana Police Department says the crash happened on Feb. 19 at the Marana Regional Airport, located near Avra Valley and Sandario Roads.

"Two confirmed dead and both planes were smaller fixed wing single engine planes," police wrote in a Facebook post.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Lancair collided midair with a Cessna 172 just before 8:30 a.m. Two people were on board each plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the crash.

Last week, one of two pilots died on a private jet owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil after the aircraft veered off a runway in Scottsdale and hit a business jet.

What we don't know:

The victims have not been identified.

Dig deeper:

According to the FAA, the Marana Regional Airport is an "uncontrolled field," meaning the airport does not have an operating control tower.

"Pilots utilize a Common Traffic Advisory Frequency (CTAF) to regularly announce their position to other pilots who are in the airport vicinity," the FAA said. "The Pilot-in-Command is responsible for maintaining safe separation from other aircraft. Pilots operating into uncontrolled fields are still required to comply with all Federal Aviation Regulations, including minimum visibilities, minimum safe altitudes, and right-of-way rules."

